PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A section of East Main Street in Hillsboro is closed as police investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and school bus Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the road has been closed between Northeast 55th Avenue and Northeast Century Boulevard until further notice, and advice using an alternative route in the area.

No students were injured during the crash, and officers say parents are “in the process of picking up students from the location.”

The conditions of the motorcyclist and bus driver remain unclear, as do further details on what led to the collision.

