Crash leads to SWAT search of ‘high-risk’ Gales Creek property

A Washington County Sheriff’s Office vehicle at the scene of a SWAT search in Gales Creek, Oct. 28, 2021. (Courtesy of Bryce Whitman)

Authorities suspect 36-year-old Damion Clowdus was behind the wheel of a pickup that crashed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A SWAT team was actively searching what authorities called a “high-risk property” Thursday evening in Washington County.

Deputies responded to a rollover crash in the 11400 block of NW Gales Creek Road at 9:30 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

At the scene, deputies reportedly found a Toyota pickup that had damaged two separate properties during the crash, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

After collecting evidence and talking to witnesses, deputies suspected the driver had hidden in a nearby home. They also had reason to believe the driver was 36-year-old Damion Clowdus, authorities said.

Officials are familiar with the home Clowdus allegedly ran to and believe its current residents are involved in drug trafficking and have guns, according to the sheriff’s office.

The local Tactical Negotiations Team — also known as SWAT — arrived at the property after being granted a search warrant at about 2 p.m. Authorities were still searching the home, outbuildings and property a few hours later.

No arrests have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.