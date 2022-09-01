PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews are on the scene of a two-alarm brush fire in Gaston that has grown to 10 acres, Forest Grove Fire Department said on Thursday.

When FGFD first responded to the area around 3 p.m., the blaze was more than 5 acres large. Within about an hour, the fire had roughly doubled in size.

Officials said the fire is burning mostly on cut wheat fields on Springhill Road near Sandstorm Road. Crews reported that an unoccupied building was also near the fire.

As of 4:21 p.m., firefighters had reportedly knocked down the forward progress of the fire and were working to mop up hot spots. Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are assisting FGFD in their efforts.

No evacuations are being ordered at this time.

It is not clear what sparked the fire.

This is a developing story. A KOIN 6 News crew is on the way to the scene to learn more.