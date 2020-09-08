Tigard townhouse fire displaces at least 3 people

Firefighters rescued a dog from one of the townhouses in the 1100 block of Buffalo Place

TIGARD, Ore. (KOIN) — A two-alarm fire damaged multiple townhouses and displaced residents Tuesday afternoon in Tigard, authorities said.

Firefighters arrived in the 1100 block of Buffalo Place to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the second-story deck of two connected townhouses. No residents were home at the time but crews rescued a dog from one of the units, according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.

A firefighter comforts a dog rescued from a burning townhouse in Tigard, Sept. 8, 2020. (Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue)

The flames spread to the third floor and into the attic of both units before crews extinguished the blaze. TVF&R said three townhouses were left in an unlivable state — two from fire and smoke damage and one that was used by firefighters to battle the fire — and at least three people were displaced.

Officials said one firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries while fighting the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.