An Aloha house went up in flames on June 27, 2023 (TVF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire scorched a home in Aloha Tuesday morning, officials said.

Crews from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to a house on SW Oak Street where they said they found the first and second floors up in flames.

After confirming that all residents had been evacuated, crews worked to put out the blaze.

By just before 10:20 a.m., TVF&R said the fire was under control and teams were checking for hot spots.

No injuries were reported.