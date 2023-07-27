PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews made quick work of a vegetation fire that flared up early Thursday morning north of North Plains, Ore.
According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, the fire began around 4 a.m. in timber slash and brush just off Pumpkin Ridge Road.
Fire officials told KOIN 6 that the fire is about an acre and a half and is completely under control.
Although the fire is contained, authorities said that the blaze does pose a small threat to nearby homes.
Crews from TVF&R, Banks Fire, Hillsboro Fire, and the Oregon Department of Forestry are on the scene monitoring the blaze.