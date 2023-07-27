Crews from multiple agencies battled a vegetation fire north of North Plains on July 27, 2023 (TVF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews made quick work of a vegetation fire that flared up early Thursday morning north of North Plains, Ore.

According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, the fire began around 4 a.m. in timber slash and brush just off Pumpkin Ridge Road.

Fire officials told KOIN 6 that the fire is about an acre and a half and is completely under control.

Although the fire is contained, authorities said that the blaze does pose a small threat to nearby homes.

Crews from TVF&R, Banks Fire, Hillsboro Fire, and the Oregon Department of Forestry are on the scene monitoring the blaze.