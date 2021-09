PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue battled and brought under control a two-story duplex fire in Beaverton early Tuesday morning, TVF&R announced via Twitter.

The blaze happened in the 15000 block of Jaylee Street, and everyone affected was safely evacuated, officials said.

No injuries were reported, TVF&R said, and the fire is no longer a threat.

There is currently no information on what caused the fire.