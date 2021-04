Crews from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue rescued a one person after a house in Beaverton caught fire on April 16, 2021. (TVF&R)

PORTLNAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue rescued one person after a house in Beaverton caught fire, according to fire officials.

The residence is located on the 6000 block of Southwest 167th Avenue. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The occupant was uninjured.