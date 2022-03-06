PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after firefighters brought a house fire under control in Beaverton early Sunday morning.

According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, firefighters responded to the fire around 5:43 a.m. off Sedona Lane.

The fire was intense enough to lead crews to evacuate neighboring homes, TVF&R said, and it was upgraded to a first-alarm fire. But by about 6:07 a.m., officials said on Twitter firefighters from TVF&R and Hillsboro Fire had brought the blaze under control.

Two unidentified people were hurt and taken to the hospital, and officials said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Authorities said the cause of the fire is unknown and an investigation is underway.