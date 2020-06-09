2 rushed to hospital after hazmat incident in Beaverton

Fire crews respond to a hazmat incident in the 10800 block of SW 5th Street in Beaverton, Oregon, June 9, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were rushed to a hospital after being exposed to a “hazmat incident” Tuesday afternoon in Beaverton, firefighters said.

Fire crews responded to the 10800 block of SW 5th Street at about 2:30 p.m. A hazmat team found dangerously-high levels of carbon monoxide in the affected building, which officials described as a warehouse facility.

Two people were hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said. Another person refused treatment at the scene.

SW 5th is closed between Maple Street and SW Western Avenue. Officials evacuated people from the surrounding buildings.

Crews will stay at the scene to ventilate the building and monitor gas readings.

KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.