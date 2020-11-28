Crews salvage belongings following house fire near Newberg

Scene from the house fire in the 13000 block of NE Parrett Mtn Rd near Newberg Saturday, November 28 2020 (TVF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue extinguished a fire that significantly damaged a home near Newberg Saturday morning.

Around 8 a.m. crews were dispatched to a house in the 13000 block of NE Parrett Mountain Road. Because the home was in an area without hydrants and limited access, the fire was able to grow exponentially.

Firefighters are mopping up at the scene of this morning’s house fire in the 13000 block of NE Parrett Mtn Rd near Newberg. Photo shows the fire when the incident commander first arrived. pic.twitter.com/NjRMZFD1uT — TVF&R (@TVFR) November 28, 2020

Firefighters had extinguished the bulk of the blaze by 9 a.m. and shifted operations to clearing smoke, dousing hot spots and salvaging belongings.

The occupants of the home all escaped without injuries, according to TVF&R.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.