Crews salvage belongings following house fire near Newberg

Washington County

No injuries reported from blaze

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Scene from the house fire in the 13000 block of NE Parrett Mtn Rd near Newberg Saturday, November 28 2020 (TVF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue extinguished a fire that significantly damaged a home near Newberg Saturday morning.

Around 8 a.m. crews were dispatched to a house in the 13000 block of NE Parrett Mountain Road. Because the home was in an area without hydrants and limited access, the fire was able to grow exponentially.

Firefighters had extinguished the bulk of the blaze by 9 a.m. and shifted operations to clearing smoke, dousing hot spots and salvaging belongings.

The occupants of the home all escaped without injuries, according to TVF&R.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss