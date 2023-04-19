Deputies are searching Hagg Lake after a vehicle reportedly drove into the lake (WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews searching Hagg Lake located a sunken vehicle after a report of a car driving into the water, Washington County officials said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office shared on Twitter that they are searching after the report came in that a car with one occupant drove into the lake. Gaston Fire is assisting as well.

At around 3:40 p.m., Washington County officials shared that Gaston Fire had located the vehicle. A recovery mission is now in progress.

The Sheriff’s Office shared with KOIN 6 that they are waiting for the Lake Oswego Fire dive team to arrive so they can find out if anyone is inside the vehicle.

