Crews snuff out 2 garage fires in Hillsboro

Fire crews in Hillsboro snuffed out two different garage fires Sunday, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue officials said. The one on the left involved a two-story garage fire while the one on the right ended up extending to the attic and damaging two vehicles. (Hillsboro Fire & Rescue)

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters in Hillsboro snuffed out two different garage fires Sunday, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue officials said.

The first one was put out this morning with the help of 30 firefighters Sunday morning, Hillsboro Fire and Rescue officials said.

Firefighters check for hot spots in garage fire in Hillsboro. (Hillsboro Fire & Rescue)

Crews responded this morning after a 911 caller reported explosions coming from a garage on the 800 block of Northeast 67th Avenue. The caller told authorities at around 10:17 a.m. that a large garage had visible flames and smoke coming out of it and that one of its windows had exploded.

Neighbors attempted to slow down the fire with garden hoses.

When fire crews arrived, the second-story floor of the garage was already starting to crumble. Firefighters eventually extinguished the body of the fire and put out hot spots. No injuries were reported.

Officials say the origin of the fire was in the second-story storage area of the garage, but the cause is still under investigation.

A Hillsboro Fire Public Safety chaplain responded to the fire to provide assistance to the residents.

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue was assisted by Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Metro West Ambulance, Hillsboro Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, NW Natural, and Portland General Electric.

Garage fire extends to attic

Later that afternoon, crews responded to a fire that caused a lot more damage.

At around 3:15 p.m., multiple 911 calls reported a “fully engulfed” garage at the 1300 block of Northeast Stile Drive in Hillsboro.

Two vehicles parked in the driveway in front of the garage also caught fire. A resident attempted to relocate one of the vehicles away from the garage as part of the vehicle was burning, officials said. (Hillsboro Fire & Rescue)

Two vehicles parked in the driveway in front of the garage also caught fire. A resident attempted to move one of the vehicles away from the garage as part of the vehicle was burning, officials said.

As crews attacked the fire in the garage, another engine worked to extinguish the relocated vehicle that had caught fire. The fire ended up spreading into the attic.

Snuffing out the attic fire was challenging due to abundant storage of personal items, officials said. All residents made it out safely. No injuries were reported.

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue was assisted by Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Metro West Ambulance, Hillsboro Police, NW Natural, and Portland General Electric.