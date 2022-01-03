Crews still battling hot spots in Hillsboro’s Main Street fire

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — The 4-alarm fire that destroyed the historic Weil’s Arcade Building on Main Street in Hillsboro continues to flare more than 36 hours after it began.

Part of the reason for the flare-ups is because the roof collapsed into the building. There is a basement in the century-old building and a lot of heat is trapped under the debris.

An on-duty police officer spotted the flames coming out of the building around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Agencies from around the region came to help battle the blaze, with 90 firefighters at the scene at its peak.

A 4-alarm fire that destroyed the historic Weil’s Arcade Building on Main Street in Hillsboro. Hot spots continued to flare, January 3, 2022 (KOIN)

A final estimate of how many businesses were inside the building is not yet complete, but at least 8 businesses were displaced, officials said.

Kathy Schmidlkofer, the manager at the Hillsboro Pharmacy, said the downtown Hillsboro area will rebuild after a 4-alarm blaze ripped through the Weil Arcade building, January 3, 2022 (KOIN)

Kathy Schmidlkofer, the manager at the Hillsboro Pharmacy, said they actually managed to salvage some items in the store — including the ice cream.

She told KOIN 6 News the area is more vibrant that it was when she started decades ago and she doesn’t expect the fire to change that.

“I’ve been here a long time. I’ve seen a lot of changes in this downtown and it’s really a lot more active and vibrant than when I started here, for sure,” she said. “So I know it’s going to rebuild. It’s going to take time but I think we’ll rebuild it. We’ll be stronger going forward.”

Some of the roads in the immediate vicinity have been re-opened but officials want onlookers to stay behind the fence.