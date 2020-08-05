Damage to gas line in Hillsboro forces traffic detour

Line damaged at intersection of NE Jackson School Rd and NE Arrington Rd

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A natural gas line was damaged in the Jackson School neighborhood of Hillsboro Wednesday morning.

According to the City of Hillsboro, the affected line is at the intersection of NE Jackson School Road and NE Arrington Road. As a result, traffic in the area is slated to be detoured for the time being. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

Officials have not said what caused the line to be damaged only that it happened around 11 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated periodically.