Deadly crash closes OR-6 west of Forest Grove

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A deadly crash closed OR-6, the Wilson River Highway, between Tillamook and west of Forest Grove Sunday evening, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said the highway is closed at mile marker 33 in the Coast Range.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the crash involved multiple vehicles. The department said this will be a long closure to allow for law enforcement to investigate.

Travelers are asked to avoid the area or expect long delays.