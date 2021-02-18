Debris drop-off sites opening in Tualatin

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After days of snow and ice storms, tree branches, limbs and other debris scattered on roads and in neighborhoods around the region.

Tualatin is now opening three drop-off sites for that debris people may have as a result of the recent winter weather. The drop-off sites will open at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Following the Thursday opening, the sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will run through the weekend, free-of-charge for Tualatin residents.

The sites are located at Atfalati Park, Brown’s Ferry Park and Ibach Park.

People can drop off tree trimmings, small stumps, limbs under 12 inches in diameter and parts of shrubs. However, debris like rocks, landscape waste, large tree stumps, treated wood, demolition debris, rock concrete, hazardous waste, household garbage and commercial tree debris are not allowed.

The City of Tualatin asks if you are unable to get to any of the drop-off locations, neatly stack debris against a curb so it is not blocking the roadway or storm drains. The City also asks you to keep it away from trees, poles, fire hydrants or other structures.

The City says it is actively working on a plan for removal of the remaining debris.