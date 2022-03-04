PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two men are facing multiple drug and weapons charges after reportedly attempting to break into cars and menacing with a gun in Aloha, Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post.

Just before 10 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a menacing in progress call after someone reported seeing two men try to break into vehicles along Southwest Spratt Way in Aloha.

When the men were confronted, the victim told police one of the suspects pointed a handgun at him.

Police said later that night, they found the suspect’s car with weapons, pills and other drug-related items inside.

The driver has been identified as 46-year-old Aaron Free of Portland who faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and menacing in the first degree.

The passenger, 51-year-old Franck Borreca, faces charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of oxycodone, and an unrelated misdemeanor warrant.

Both men were lodged at Washington County Jail.