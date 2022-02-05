Deputies look for man who tried to lure 11-year-old with candy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County deputies are asking the public for help in finding a man who reportedly tried to lure an 11-year-old boy into his car using candy Friday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the report of the attempted kidnapping at 2:50 p.m. near the corner of Northwest Meacham Road and Murtaugh Road.

A community member told authorities her child was walking home from a school bus stop when a brown-haired man pulled up, offered the child candy and encouraged him to get in the car, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The child ran away to safety.

Deputies have not found the man or the passenger riding with him — who was seen wearing a red and white checkered head scarf — but they released a description of the car believed to be involved: a bright blue BMW sedan, possibly an X6 model, with Oregon license plates.

Investigators believe the kidnapping attempt may be related to what WCSO called a similar incident on Monday in Forest Grove.

WCSO said they will be providing extra neighborhood patrols before and after school.

Authorities asked anyone who sees something suspicious to call 911. Anyone with information can call the WCSO non-emergency line at 503.629.0111.