Blancy Mitchell faces several charges of stealing money from a 65-year-old man, officials say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a Washington County grand jury indicted a man for allegedly scamming an elderly man out of more than $34,000, deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying other possible victims.

Blancy Mitchell already faces several charges related to stealing money from a 65-year-old man in Aloha, including first-degree aggravated theft and four counts of first-degree theft.

Investigators say the man received a notification from their bank saying their account was overdrawn after being contacted by Mitchell for a roof cleaning and repair service. While promising a full roof replacement, Mitchell took the victim to multiple banks and “coerced them into making large withdrawals,” officials say.

Authorities arrested Mitchell on Oct. 19, but he has since been bailed out of jail. According to the sheriff’s office, he may have other victims.

Detectives encourage those with information or a suspicion that they’ve been targeted by Mitchell to call them at 503 846-2700.