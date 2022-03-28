Officials say the driver initial drove away in their car before crashing again and then fleeing on foot.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver who fled on foot after allegedly causing a crash on Highway 26 has been arrested.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Cedar Hills Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. Leading up to the collision, WCSO says they had been receiving reports of a vehicle driving recklessly.

The suspected driver allegedly hit a vehicle and attempted to speed off — but then crashed again a short distance away on an off-ramp, according to officials. After crashing his own car, the driver got out and fled the scene on foot.

Deputies searched the area with a canine for about an hour and eventually spotted the suspect. They promptly arrested him for the hit-and-run crash.

No injuries were caused by the crash. One lane of Highway 26 was closed as crews cleared the scene, but the lane has since been reopened.