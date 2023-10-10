PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People in Gaston, OR were asked to shelter in place early Tuesday morning after police said a possibly armed suspect fled a car and is believed to be hiding in the area.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for Zachery Phillips, 27, who was involved in a pursuit where shots were fired.

Phillips fled the vehicle and, according to authorities, attempted to carjack another car unsuccessfully.

A shelter-in-place was ordered for Gaston while Washington County Tactical Negotiation Team members searched the area, it was later lifted although Philips still hasn’t been found.

Anyone with information or who sees anything suspicious is asked to contact 911.

Gaston schools announced they will be having a two-hour delayed start due to the ongoing police activity.