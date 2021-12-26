Deputies seek additional victims of Washington Co. sex abuse suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in September on child sexual abuse charges and believe there may be more victims.

The sheriff’s office says a grand jury indicted 50-year-old Rodrigo Maya Juarez on Sept. 27, 2021 on seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse and six counts of third-degree sexual abuse. Deputies investigated a case of child sex abuse involving a man and a 13-year old girl and identified Maya Juarez as the suspect.

During the investigation, detectives discovered several people who say they are victims of Maya Juarez.

They’re now asking any additional victims to come forward and report any abuse to law enforcement.

Maya Juarez remains in jail on $250,000 bail.

Anyone with information about the case or any other potential victims should contacted Detective Charles Anderson at (503) 846-2704.