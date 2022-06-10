Hillsboro Police K9 Rocket and his partner came to the scene to help locate the suspect.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver’s life was reportedly saved by law enforcement after taking several pills following a hit-and-run crash on Friday.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a hit-and-run call near Southwest 18th Avenue and Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway at 7:30 a.m. Authorities then learned a red sedan had rear-ended another vehicle.

After the two cars pulled into a nearby parking lot, the driver of the red sedan drove off, WCSO said. However, before the driver of the red sedan left, a witness told law enforcement they saw the driver swallow several pills.

Deputies later located the unoccupied red sedan after it crashed into a ditch near Southwest 187th Avenue and Southwest Augusta Lane.

Hillsboro Police K9 Rocket and his partner came to the scene to help locate the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office. The canine team and deputies found the driver in the backyard of a home on Southwest Brooklawn Place.

Deputies say they immediately noticed the driver was unconscious and unresponsive.

Considering deputies knew a witness had seen the driver take several pills right after the initial crash, they said they suspected those pills could have contained fentanyl or another opiate.

One of the deputies on scene, a school resource officer for nearby Aloha Highschool, joined the K9 team and deputies in searching for the driver. The SRO had Naloxone — commonly known as Narcan — with him and immediately administered it to the driver.

After a short time, the driver began to regain consciousness, officials said. The driver later received medical attention from responding paramedics.

Authorities say the driver was transported to a local hospital to receive additional care. In lieu of an arrest, the driver was cited for failing to perform the duties of a driver when property is damaged, criminal mischief and trespassing.