WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested on suspicion of driving intoxicated in Washington County, after a truck was found in the middle of a busy road.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Southwest Schools Fetty Road, near Southwest Hillsboro Highway, related to a vehicle parked in the roadway and were told the driver was slumped over.

When the first deputy arrived, said the Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post, he saw a Ford F150 pickup truck blocking the southbound lane and noticed the driver appeared to be asleep.

Deputies say they knocked on the truck’s windows.

When the driver began to slowly awake, authorities added they saw signs that led them to believe the driver was intoxicated. The driver’s vehicle was still in gear and attempted to get away, added the post.

The Sheriff’s Office said other arriving deputies placed their patrol cars in front of and behind the truck so the driver could not drive away. As the driver tried to flee, it rammed one of the patrol cars, causing minor damage, said the announcement.

“Deputies had to break the truck’s driver’s door window to gain access and stop the driver,” the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in the post. “After deputies gained access, they put the truck in park and had the driver step out.”

The driver was arrested and lodged in the Washington County Jail for several crimes, including driving while under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the suspect’s identity.