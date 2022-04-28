PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A deputy remains in critical but stable condition following a deadly crash involving five Southridge High School students on Tualatin Valley Highway Wednesday morning, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Pat Garrett said Deputy Michael Trotter sustained life threatening injuries during the crash and faces “a long road to recovery.”

At 12:37 a.m. Wednesday, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue tweeted crews were on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Tualatin Valley Highway at SW Murray Boulevard. Officials said the crash involved a Nissan Altima and a Washington County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.

According to Beaverton police, the students were in the Nissan headed southbound on Murray, then ran a red light and struck the deputy’s patrol car.

Two teens, identified as 16-year-old Juan Pacheco Aguilera and 17-year-old Matthew Amaya, were pronounced dead at the scene. The other three teens were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Trotter, pictured with his son, remains in critical but stable condition after a fatal crash with five Southridge High School students on Tualatin Valley Highway. April 28, 2022 (courtesy Washington County Sheriff’s Office).

A Washington County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was smashed after another car ran a red light on TV Hwy on April 27, 2022 (Courtesy: Beaverton PD).

A crash on TV Hwy has left two people dead and four others, including a deputy, hospitalized on April 27, 2022 (KOIN).

A crash on TV Hwy has left two people dead and four others, including a deputy, hospitalized on April 27, 2022 (KOIN).

Deputy Trotter started his career with WCSO in 2013 as a reserve deputy, before becoming a full time patrol deputy in 2015, Sheriff Garrett said.

“Last night is a stark reminder of how dangerous police work can be. It’s not only the bravery of my team that amazes me, it is also the unwavering support for each other as they raise their hand every day to accept a certain amount of risk to serve our community in an incredibly important way,” Sheriff Garrett said during the press conference.

Authorities are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information on the deadly crash is asked to call 503-629-0111.