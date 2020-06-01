Deputy put on leave after email with ‘racial epithets’ surfaces

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy was placed on administrative leave Monday after accusations arose that he authored an email with racial epithets.

WCSO received an allegation Sunday that one of its deputies had sent the inappropriate email.

Though the email was sent four years prior to the hiring of the deputy in question–and is more than 16 years old–the Sheriff’s Office said the email’s contents were “entirely inconsistent with the core values and professional standards at the Sheriff’s Office.”

The Professional Standards Unit has been tapped to head the investigation. PSU oversees internal investigations within the Sheriff’s Office.