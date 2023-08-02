A GoFundMe account exists for those who wish to donate to Deputy Dozé's recovery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Washington County deputy is still recovering from being shot while serving a court-ordered eviction notice in Tualatin last week, according to authorities.

Officials say Civil Deputy Charles Dozé awaits several surgeries at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center after he was shot seven times on July 26. Although body armor stopped three bullets in his upper torso, he was shot once in both arms – breaking them. Two shots in his head also caused Dozé to suffer the loss of his left eye and multiple teeth.

On July 28, Dozé was listed as being in serious but stable condition, officials said — noting the deputy wanted to share that he is working hard to recover.

“The Washington County Sheriff’s Office continues to be overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from across the state, but especially from our own community,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “No words can express our gratitude for the acts of kindness, warm wishes, and support we have received for Deputy Dozé and the rest of our WCSO family.”

The Washington County Police Officer Association set up a GoFundMe donation page for Deputy Dozé, who is known as “Chuck” to friends. Additional donations can be made through any US Bank location, WCSO said. Provide customer service with Dozé’s name and that you are donating to his charity account.

Officials say Civil Deputy Charles Dozé awaits several surgeries at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center after he was shot seven times on July 26.

“Deputy Dozé and his family want to thank the community for their outpouring of support and let everyone know how much he and his family appreciate the love they have received,” WSCO said in a press release.

Dozé is one of Washington County’s civil deputies, a group that is dressed and armed like other deputies, but typically focuses on serving processes of the court like restraining orders, subpoenas, and evictions.

According to the Beaverton Police Department, deputies went to the Timbers at Tualatin apartments complex to serve a court-ordered eviction notice to 34-year-old Kristafer Graves just before 10:30 a.m. That’s when the man allegedly opened fire on them before the deputies could even reach him, striking Dozé in the process.

