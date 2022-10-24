PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy is on leave after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times during an altercation at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center early Monday morning.

WCSO said the man was on a civil hold in the emergency department when he allegedly “charged” at the deputy while being admitted.

Despite the deputy’s demands to stop, officials said the man tried to grab the deputy’s gun. A struggle ensued and the deputy stabbed the man multiple times, according to officials.

WCSO said a hospital employee was injured while trying to help the deputy.

The sheriff’s office said the man was taken to another hospital for treatment.

The involved deputy is on critical incident leave, while the Washington County Major Crimes Team handles the investigation.