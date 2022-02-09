Did your ex break your heart and the law? Sherwood PD wants to know

Sherwood police say anyone who's turned in this Valentine's Day could get "bracelets," a ride, and special accommodations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Have a former lover who broke your heart and broke the law? The Sherwood Police Department has a special offer for them this Valentine’s Day.

The police department is asking anyone who has an “ex-Valentine” with outstanding warrants to turn them in.

Sherwood police posted the request on social media Tuesday, calling it a “Valentines [sic] Day Weekend Special Offer.”

The post invites anyone with an ex-significant other who has warrants out for their arrest or anyone whose ex-lover was involved in criminal activity but never caught, to turn them in.

In the post, Sherwood police wrote, “This Valentines [sic] Day Weekend Special Offer starts off with limited-edition pink bracelets, a free ride through the scenic backcountry of Washington County, to a free minimum one night stay in luxurious 5 Star accommodations. A special outfit and Valentine’s Day dinner will be provided at no additional cost!”

Anyone interested in turning someone in, whether it’s a former lover or not, can call Washington County dispatch at (503) 629-0111.