PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The owner of a German Shepherd was arrested for 1st-degree animal abuse after leaving the dog in a locked vehicle for at least 35 minutes in 89-degree heat, officials said.

Beaverton police were called about the situation around 11:15 a.m. Saturday and found Gazer the dog in “medical distress,” authorities said. Officers got the 2-year-old dog out of the car and tried to cool him. Police took the dog to a nearby veterinarian but Gazer’s condition “was not survivable.”

The owner, Calvin Jordan, made the decision with the veterinary staff to put the dog down.

Jordan was booked into the Washington County Jail.

Temperatures inside a car can rise about 30 degrees in 30 minutes, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Dogs and cats don’t have sweat glands — that’s why they pant so much. So leaving them in a hot car for even a short time can quickly cause major problems.

Signs of heatstroke are panting, vomiting, warm and dry skin, rapid heartbeat, staring or anxious expressions, collapsing and refusal to obey commands. To help lower the body temperature, put towels soaked in cool water on the hairless parts of your pet and use a fan to cool them off.