Dog reportedly dies after swimming in Hagg Lake

Washington County

FILE – Hagg Lake. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A dog reportedly died after swimming in Henry Hagg Lake in Washington County earlier this week.

The Oregon Health Authority is investigating and testing the water for cyanotoxins that are produced by harmful algal blooms.

Hagg Lake officials said there are no health advisories currently in place, and OHA has not received any reports of people falling ill after swimming in the lake.

If you or an animal became sick after swimming in any water body in Oregon, e-mail HAB.Health@state.or.us.

