Domestic violence crisis shelter in need of supplies

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A refuge for women and children escaping domestic violence is in need of supplies after a recent renovation.

Monika’s House is Washington County’s only confidential domestic violence shelter. They provide clients 24 beds, safety planning, support groups for children and parents, pet shelter and other resources. It’s one of three housing programs provided by the Domestic Violence Resource Center.

The before (top) and after photos of the renovation of the kitchen at Monika’s House, a confidential domestic violence shelter in Washington County now in need of kitchen supplies. October 24, 2019 (KOIN/Danny Peterson).

A recent county-sponsored renovation of the house spurred a much needed remodel of the kitchen, expanding its storage to accommodate enough utensils, plates, and glasses for each of the seven families who use the facility.

An online-based company— COCObundle —stepped in to help facilitate donations to fill that kitchen with supplies. That donation campaign ends on Oct. 31.

The specific supplies that the emergency shelter needs are listed on COCObundle’s website and can be purchased by donors, like a wedding registry. At the end of the month, the entire cache of supplies will be sent to Monika’s House.

Gayle Sheller, the housing services director for Domestic Violence Resource Center, said the organization also takes donations year-round and that can be done through their website.

Sheller added the needs of domestic violence victims are beyond just the emergency shelter, whose location is kept confidential for client safety.

“The crisis shelter is only the first step. And it takes a great deal of courage to walk away. Because often when you walk away, the violence threats become more intense and the risk becomes higher,” she said. “There’s so much more the community needs to offer in terms of helping with employment, low-income housing, for people who are starting all over.”

The shelter is named after Monika Voits, a domestic violence victim that was murdered in her bed by her husband while her sons slept down the hall in January of 1999.