PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A downed power pole in Cornelius, Oregon caused a power outage Monday morning, officials said.

According to the Cornelius Fire Department, the downed power pole, as well as downed power lines, are near North 4th Avenue and North Holladay Street and crews are currently working to close the roads off.

The power pole appears to have been knocked over by an excavator, authorities said

Authorities also confirmed that the downed lines caused a power outage in the area, which PGE said is affecting about 250 customers.

Cornelius Fire is working with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to secure the area and they ask drivers to avoid the area.