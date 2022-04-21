PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Nearly four months after the Weil Arcade building fire in Downtown Hillsboro, the city announced both lanes of Main Street reopened Thursday following cleanup and fire recovery efforts in the area.

The city said both lanes of Main Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenue are open, along with sidewalks.

34-year-old Roel Leon is facing arson charges in the case as well as a second-degree murder charge after the body of 40-year-old Ronald Knapp was found in the wreckage.

A 4-alarm fire decimated businesses on Hillsboro’s Main Street on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (PMG Photo/Jaime Valdez)

A 4-alarm fire that destroyed the historic Weil’s Arcade Building on Main Street in Hillsboro. Hot spots continued to flare, January 3, 2022 (KOIN)

The fire displaced eight businesses and damaged upwards of 20.

The city also asked residents to continue to support downtown businesses impacted by the fire.