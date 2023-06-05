PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of car owners have spent nearly three weeks without their vehicles, after being caught in the middle of the bankruptcy and eviction of a tire repair shop at the Washington Square Mall.

Dan Svihla, the owner of Uncle Dan’s Tire World, located in the old Sears Auto Center on Washington Square Road, says he has filed for bankruptcy, citing family health emergencies. He says the mall’s property management evicted him on May 17, leaving 40 to 50 cars stuck on the property behind barricades.

“I got to a point in my life … ‘Do I really want to put this business ahead of my family?’ Which I’ve done my whole life,” he said. God, business, family. I’ll miss a funeral because I’m busy, and this voice in my head said ‘turn the bottom two around, please. Take care of your mom and dad.'”

Mall management tells KOIN 6 News they were concerned the customers’ cars could be considered an asset as part of the bankruptcy, but they have been working to reunite owners with their cars. They described the situation as “frustrating.”