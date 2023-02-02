PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was arrested following a road rage-related crash that occurred in the Cedar Hills area in Washington County Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office stated on social media that a black pickup truck and white sedan collided on Walker Road approximately a quarter mile east of Murray Boulevard. The driver of the pickup, who was not immediately identified, was arrested on charges of reckless driving, assault in the fourth degree and criminal mischief, officials said.

Deputies say the driver of the sedan fled the scene following the crash.

The scene of the alleged road-rage incident. (All photos courtesy of the WCSO)





“Please find an alternative route,” the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Tweeted.

Paramedics with Metro West Ambulance and Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the scene to provide aid to one patient with minor injuries. Walker Road is expected to be shut down in both directions for several hours due to the crash.