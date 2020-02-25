Driver in Forest Grove crashes into telephone pole, flees scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have closed a section of a road in Forest Grove to investigate a car that crashed into a telephone pole.

A driver rammed an SUV into the pole between NW Wilamina Avenue and Spring Garden Way on Gales Creek Road Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police have begun a search for the driver who fled the scene following the crash.

No injuries were reported and there is no estimate as to when the stretch of road will reopen.

This is a developing story.