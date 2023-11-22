PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County deputies arrested a man early Tuesday morning who was driving the wrong way on Hwy 26 and nearly caused a head-on collision, officials said.

The driver, identified as Matthew Silveira, 29, faces DUII, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person charges, authorities said. He was lodged in the Washington County Jail.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says they received multiple calls about a white Mini Cooper driving the wrong way on Hwy 26 West. The driver, Silveira, was stopped by authorities but did not cooperate with the DUII investigation after a deputy noticed signs of intoxication, according to WCSO.

“During the initial conversation with Silveira, a witness arrived at the scene and informed the deputy that Silveira’s vehicle had nearly collided with them head-on while traveling in the wrong direction on Highway 26. The witness recounted driving westbound on Highway 26 near NW 185th Avenue when they first noticed Silveira’s vehicle. They mentioned that the vehicle was driving without lights on,” WCSO said. “The witness said they had only seconds to react and swerve out of the way to avoid a collision. Although their vehicle swerved and spun out on the highway, they managed to avoid hitting any other vehicles or objects. The witness estimated that the Mini Cooper was traveling at approximately 90 MPH at the time.”

Silveria was arrested after officials spoke with the witness. He initially refused to take a breathalyzer test, but after the deputy obtained a search warrant, Silveria provided the breath sample, which showed a blood alcohol concentration of .24%, officials said, which is three times the legal limit.