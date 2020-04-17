Early morning blaze breaks out at Tigard apartment complex

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters were called to an apartment complex fire near Tigard early Friday morning.

Tualatin Fire and Rescue says the blaze broke out around 1 a.m. on the 11000 block of Southwest Hall Boulevard near the Beaverton Tigard Highway. Crews were able to get all residents out safely and bring the flames under control.

There were no reports of anyone being hurt.

No word yet on what caused the fire, but an investigator is on the scene while firefighters continue mopping up any hot spots.