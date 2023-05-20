The eastbound side of Highway 26 was completely shut down for a police incident Saturday afternoon.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Traffic is moving slowly on the eastbound side of Highway 26 in Washington County after authorities briefly shut down all eastbound lanes near 185th Ave. due to “police activity” around 2 p.m.

The Oregon Department of Transportation Trip Check map shows that the highway has reopened in the area.

The Hillsboro Police Department told KOIN 6 News that the incident involved a Beaverton Police Department incident. KOIN will provide more details about the police-related closure if it becomes available.