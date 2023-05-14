PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Mountainside High School student was remembered Sunday as an “easygoing” and “super nice person” who was on the track team and was expected to attend Oregon State University in the fall.

Jacob Stokes, 18, died “in a tragic swimming accident” near Cannon Beach, Principal Todd Corsetti wrote to parents on Sunday. His body has not yet been found.

Stokes and 3 other 18-year-olds were at the ocean around 4 p.m. Friday when all of them were lost from sight. Two students were able to get out of the water by themselves, officials said. A rescue swimmer found another and brought him to shore.

But Stokes was not found.

“Our hearts break for Jacob’s family, his close friends, and our entire community at this time of deep sadness and grief,” Corsetti’s letter said. “MHS counselors, in addition to counselors from around the district, will be available to students in the library throughout the day.”

Mountainside High School senior Jacob Stokes, 18, died in a swimming accident near Cannon Beach, May 14, 2023 (Family photo)

Lt. Shaunna White with Cannon Beach Fire & Rescue, who is a rescue swimmer but was not on the call Friday, told KOIN 6 News it’s best to research rip current locations and check the tides during a trip to the ocean. Knowledge can save lives.