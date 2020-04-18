Emergency shelter opens at Hillsboro Salvation Army

The City of Hillsboro, Community Action and The Salvation Army of Hillsboro teamed up to open an emergency homeless shelter, April 17, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new emergency shelter for those experiencing homelessness opened Friday in Hillsboro.

The shelter—located in The Salvation Army building at 1440 SE 21st Avenue—can give up to 35 people a safe place to sleep and a daily meal. Grab-and-go options will also be available for breakfast and lunch.

It is not equipped to provide medical care for high-risk or COVID-19-positive people but each 12’x12’ space follows social distancing guidelines.

Services will be offered to those who stay at the shelter, including help finding permanent housing, jobs, obtaining legal documents and more.

The City of Hillsboro, Community Action and The Salvation Army of Hillsboro teamed up to open the shelter. It will remain open through May 31.

To register for a space at the shelter, call 503.726.0850.