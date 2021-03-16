80 homes evacuated by fuel facility fire in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, Ore. (KOIN) — As many as 80 homes are under an evacuation order after a fire erupted at an ethanol fuel facility in Cornelius.

Witnesses said there were multiple explosions at Thunderbolt Racing Fuel on North 4th Avenue, spreading the fire to at least 2 other structures.

The evacuation zone is along North 4th Avenue between North Halladay and Adair streets. Anyone outside that area but nearby should shelter in place. People who evacuated should go to Forest Grove High School.

Officials hope they can allow the evacuees to return by 7 p.m.

Maria Galvan works near a fuel facility in Cornelius that erupted in flames, March 16, 2021 (KOIN)

Workers nearby said they saw the smoke and got a call on their phone to evacuate. Many Walmart workers went to a nearby field.

“It sounded just like firecrackers and it was first a car,” said grocery store worker Maria Galvan, until they were told it “was fuel tanks.”

Rosemarie Russell, who lives across the street, said it was very scary.

“I was sitting in my house and it sounded like a car hit my house, that’s how bad the explosion was. And then another explosion happened and then the fire department came and was knocking on everybody’s door telling them they had one minute to get out. So I had to get all my dogs and leave,” Russell told KOIN 6 News. “It was very scary.”

Mike and Charlotte Mitchum were among those evacuated. He said the “explosions were strong enough it shook the house and you could literally feel the blast.”

Charlotte said she saw flames shooting up at the plant.

“I heard a couple booms and went out front and (they) told us we need to evacuate,” she said. “We are just waiting for them to put it out so it’s safe for us to go home because it’s biofuel.”

Michele Snyder was going into Walmart when she saw the fire.

“Walmart employees came around, were yelling at everyone to evacuate the building because we were in danger and this was not a drill,” Snyder said. “Police told us to come up and get up on the other side of the street and they kept backing us up from there.”

She said “you can hear pops like something is exploding in the buildings. It’s pretty scary.”