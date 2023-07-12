PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the second day in a row a local former Olympic athlete pleads guilty to having an illegal relationship with a minor.

Rich Fellers, 63 of Oregon City, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning in Washington County Court to two counts of second-degree sex abuse.

Fellers was once on top of the American equestrian world, representing the United States in the 2012 Olympics in London riding his horse, Flexible until 2021 when he was arrested by Tualatin police.

On Tuesday, Fellers pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

That minor was one of his riding students, Maggie Kehring, who went public with what happened to her in 2021. Prosecutors said Fellers and his wife became surrogate parents to Kehring, while she was away from her home in California training at Fellers’ riding stables from the time she was 14.

“After she turned 16 years old the defendant told her that he loved her and couldn’t stop thinking about her and they began a sexual relationship with her which lasted several months,” said Deputy Prosecutor Rayney Meisel.

In 2021, Kehring told CBS News she looked to Fellers as a father figure and felt cornered into the illegal relationship.

Prosecutors said the illegal relationship began in Oregon and continued while they were competing at equestrian events in multiple states when Kehring was 17.

“This came out in the summer of 2020 when the victim was in a competition and staying with the defendant’s family in an Air BnB in Michigan and the defendant’s son and girlfriend walked in on the two of them,” said Meisel.

Court records show Fellers’ wife filed for divorce in March.

The District Attorney’s office said Fellers agreed to 30 months in prison on the state charges, to be served at the same time he will serve four years and two months in the federal prison in Sheridan after his sentencing in October.