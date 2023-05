BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — After losing several students to fentanyl overdoses, the Beaverton School District launched their Fake and Fatal: One Pill Can Kill educational series for students and parents.

A special community conversation will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. KOIN 6 News anchor Jenny Hansson will moderate the discussion with educators, law enforcement and parents who lost a child to a fentanyl overdose.

