PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Washington County judge has awarded more than $1 million in restitution to the estate of a Hillsboro man who was murdered by his estranged wife nearly four years ago.

Philip and Tracy Cloud were still married when Tracy shot and killed her husband in their shared home on Sept. 23, 2019, leaving her the primary beneficiary of Philip’s estate when he died without a will.

When a Washington County jury found Tracy guilty of second-degree murder on Nov. 9, 2021, Philip’s niece, Ruth Munger, hired her own attorneys to prevent Tracy’s financial benefit from the murder.

Philip’s estate was awarded a restitution of $1,087,466 in economic loss and $70,501 in attorney fees – totaling $1,157,967.

“Today’s judgment against the defendant is another demonstration of justice by holding the defendant financially accountable for cutting Philip Cloud’s life short,” according to the Washington Co. District Attorney’s Office.

Back in 2021, Tracy had claimed self-defense. However, authorities said they grew suspicious as surveillance video, financial records, Philip’s phone, and forensic evidence from the autopsy and scene revealed inconsistencies with her account of the incident.

Tracy was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 25 years on Nov. 16, 2021.