One of the men shouted racial slurs at the victim, officals say.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men, who are family members, pleaded guilty to a “racially motivated” assault that took place in October of last year, officials said.

Raymond Hanners pleaded guilty to first-degree bias crime and third-degree assault while Damion Sherk pleaded guilty to third-degree assault. Both were sentenced to three years of supervised probation and ordered to anger evaluations, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Sherk also received a 10-day jail sentence.

Officials say the two men, who live together in a Tigard apartment complex, assaulted their neighbor on Oct. 10, 2022.

“The victim, who is African-American, parked his car at the complex and began walking into his apartment. Mr. Hanners stood on his front porch and attempted to provoke the victim by directing racial slurs towards him. The victim approached Mr. Hanners to ask why he was speaking to him in this manner. At that point, Mr. Sherk ran out from inside the apartment and began assaulting the victim. Mr. Hanners joined in the attack which continued throughout the parking lot. Bystanders eventually intervened and called law enforcement,” WCSO said.

Hanners confessed that he used racial slurs leading up to the assault, which left the victim with multiple injuries. The incident was also recorded by security cameras.