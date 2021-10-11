Family of Hillsboro student sues school district, bus driver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family of a Hillsboro student is suing the city’s school district and a bus driver, claiming their daughter was sexually assaulted.

The family is suing the district for $700,000 dollars.

In a copy of the lawsuit given to KOIN 6, the family’s lawyer claims the school bus driver allowed two boys to assault the daughter for 20 minutes, and the assault only stopped when the bus got to a school.

The lawyers claim it happened in 2019.

KOIN 6 reached out to the school district for a comment on the lawsuit and is still waiting to hear back.