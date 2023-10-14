PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in the Aloha area that happened Friday evening.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said on X, formerly known as Twitter, just before 8:15 p.m. that SE Cornelius Pass Road was closed at SW Augusta Drive in Aloha as deputies responded to the crash.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue also reported on X they were responding to the scene along with Hillsboro Fire.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 News for more updates.